'I want to sell my house and relocate to Nigeria' – Shatta Wale criticises Ghana over lack of appreciation

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has launched a scathing critique of Ghana, expressing a desire to leave the country and acquire Nigerian citizenship.

His comments, made in response to backlash over his recent collaboration with Nigerian influencer Peller, reflect deep frustration with how he feels successful individuals are treated in Ghana.

“Nigerians please tell President Tinubu or your government so I get a Nigerian passport. This is a toilet country because they don’t appreciate successful people.

“I want to sell my house here and buy properties in Nigeria. You people should give me a Nigerian name because Ghana is a stupid country,” he said.

The artist, known for his outspoken nature, lamented the skepticism he faces regarding his achievements and possessions.

“If I buy a house they will say it is not mine, even when I bought my new car, they said it’s not mine. Ghana is a stupid country and I want to relocate,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s frustration follows criticism he received for openly hosting Nigerian influencer Peller, who has been enjoying Wale’s hospitality since arriving in Ghana.

The musician has shared several moments of their time together on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

-mynewsgh