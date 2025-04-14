ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I want to sell my house and relocate to Nigeria' – Shatta Wale criticises Ghana over lack of appreciation

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Industry News Dancehall musician Shatta Wale
MON, 14 APR 2025
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has launched a scathing critique of Ghana, expressing a desire to leave the country and acquire Nigerian citizenship.

His comments, made in response to backlash over his recent collaboration with Nigerian influencer Peller, reflect deep frustration with how he feels successful individuals are treated in Ghana.

“Nigerians please tell President Tinubu or your government so I get a Nigerian passport. This is a toilet country because they don’t appreciate successful people.

“I want to sell my house here and buy properties in Nigeria. You people should give me a Nigerian name because Ghana is a stupid country,” he said.

The artist, known for his outspoken nature, lamented the skepticism he faces regarding his achievements and possessions.

“If I buy a house they will say it is not mine, even when I bought my new car, they said it’s not mine. Ghana is a stupid country and I want to relocate,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s frustration follows criticism he received for openly hosting Nigerian influencer Peller, who has been enjoying Wale’s hospitality since arriving in Ghana.

The musician has shared several moments of their time together on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Reggie Zippy 'I want to speak before I die' – Reggie Zippy shares emotional pains for being d...

2 hours ago

Binduri: Armed robbers killed the two Police Officers, took away their motorbikes at Poyamirea — Police updates Binduri: Armed robbers killed the two Police Officers, took away their motorbike...

2 hours ago

Three teenagers are in police custody Teenagers arrested for murdering BECE candidate over missing GH¢10 used for socc...

2 hours ago

April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter

3 hours ago

They were signed at the blind side of the implementers — AMA questions Zoomlion fumigation contracts 'They were signed at the blind side of the implementers' — AMA questions Zoomlio...

3 hours ago

Uchechukwu Chima Nigerian faces court over $2.1million seized drugs

3 hours ago

Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police

3 hours ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analyst Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analys...

3 hours ago

NPPs Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice President NPP's Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice...

3 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew, tricycle ban Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line