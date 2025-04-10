ModernGhana logo
26th TGMAs moved from May 3 to May 10 — Charterhouse

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the country’s premier music honours, has been postponed by a week from its original date.

The event, which was initially scheduled for May 3, will now be held on May 10—a change that has subsequently affected the calendar of activities leading to the main awards night.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the awards, dated April 10.

“Charterhouse Productions, the organisers of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, wish to inform industry stakeholders and the general public that the date for the main awards ceremony has been changed from 3rd May 2025 to 10th May 2025.

“This change, regrettably, affects the calendar of activities leading to the main awards ceremony. Kindly take note of the following events and their new dates:

• Masterclass: Thursday, 8th May 2025
• Pre-party: Friday, 9th May 2025,” the statement said.

The 26th TGMAs will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The night will celebrate and honour outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music industry, featuring high-fashion moments on the red carpet, electrifying performances from top artistes, and award presentations to the most deserving talents.

