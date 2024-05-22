Ama Governor to finally be called to the Bar on May 31 after previous denials

Ama Governor, Law graduate and YouTuber

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and law graduate, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, will finally be called to the Bar on May 31, after twice being denied by the General Legal Council (GLC) in 2022 and 2023.

Ama Governor has faced several controversies in her bid to become a lawyer due to what was said to be her “misbehaviour”.

She completed her law degree from the Ghana School of Law in 2021 but faced hurdles in being enrolled as an advocate.

In 2022, the GLC declined her application to be called to the Bar, citing a complaint about her "conduct unbecoming of an applicant".

However, the specific allegations against her were never disclosed.

She faced rejection again in 2023 despite completing all requirements after she had been notified she was going to be called.

The GLC letter stated it was declining her application based on "elements noted in your public conduct prior to the application."

Ama Governor has vehemently denied any misconduct and described the GLC's decisions as unfair, saying she was not given a chance to address any complaints.

The lack of transparency about the allegations against her drew criticism from her supporters.

However, in a recent development, the GLC has included Ama Governor in the list of 182 candidates scheduled to be enrolled as lawyers on May 31, 2024.

It must be noted that, the call is not yet finalized as the name is subject to change due to irregularities “upon the attention of the General Legal Council.”