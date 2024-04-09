Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has fired back at critics questioning her choice of interviewees for her popular show, "The Delay Show."

Criticism arose following Delay's recent interview with 'Snapchat slay queen' Dulcie Boateng, with some suggesting that her guest selection was needless and affecting the quality of her program, which has previously featured prominent figures including seasoned politicians.

Reacting to the backlash, Delay defended her decision-making process, stating unequivocally that no one dictates to her how to run her show.

According to her, she operates her program on her own terms and will not succumb to pressure to change her approach.

In a direct message to her critics, Delay asserted, "These days, you see and hear people, I mean just anybody on social media, advising me on how to run my show.

“They want to tell me who to invite and who not to. I want to speak on that issue. I want to tell such people that this is my office and that they cannot tell me what to do.

She added, "Nobody is better than the other in this world. You can't tell me not to invite people who you think are unimportant to the show."

Referring to her own experiences of being underestimated and marginalized, Delay shared anecdotes from her time at Aburi Girls Senior High School, where she faced discrimination due to her background.

"I remember when I was admitted to Aburi Girls. I was told I was from Nkawkaw, so I was tagged as a village girl. I was nearly not given the chance to be admitted among the people they thought were better than me. When I go to social gatherings like entertainment, I will always be sacked. Look at me now; I'm now the entertainment prefect," she explained.