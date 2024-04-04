It feels great — Okyeame Kwame reacts to TGMA nominations after 26 years in music

04.04.2024 LISTEN

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has expressed his excitement following a nomination at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA) after 26 years in Music.

According to him, it feels great and shows that his art is being appreciated by Ghanaians after many years.

Okyeame Kwame's first Ghana Music Awards nomination as a member of the defunct Akyeame group was in 1999-2000, the maiden show.

He added that during the maiden Awards “Akyeame had about 12 nominations and we won Hiplife song of the year. Making Akyeame the first Hiplife Group to win Ghana Music Awards."

Touching on what has made him distinct and relevant over all these years, Okyeame Kwame said he is the vessel that the music and art pass through to impact lives.

“This posture of mine makes it possible for me to be unattached to the things I create, and because I am unattached, I can take criticism of the art easily,” he said.

This, he said, creates a congenial atmosphere for co-producers, directors and artistes to contribute to his creativity without too much conflict.

According to him the many extensions of the OK brand give it relevance in development, fashion, health, business, academia and family life.

He said all these plus the music create resonance in the market.

"Most importantly, my music is quality-driven and I am passionate about my work. People can feel my heartbeat in all I touch and therefore, they let it touch them," he said.

Okyeame Kwame received a nomination in the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. His 'Insha Allah' song which featured King Paluta was nominated in the Hiplife Song of the Year category.