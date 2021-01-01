GhOne TV Terminates Bukom Banku Show

Listen to article

Management of GhOne Television has sacked popular Ghanaian boxer cum comedian Braimah Isaac Kamoko known as Bukom Banku from hosting a show dubbed 'Bukom Banku Live Show'.

The Management of the station headed by television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, in a statement on 31st December 2020, announced that they were no longer going to work with Bukom Banku come 2021.

On its official Twitter page, GhOne stated that the 'Bukom Banku Live Show' was aired to ease tension ahead of the 2020 polls, and as such there was no need to keep it now that the elections were over.

Full statement below:

“Bukom Banku and management of GhOne TV wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to cherish viewers and sponsors of the Bukom Banku Live Show and the general public.

The show will not be returning to your screens this January having served the purpose for which it was created during the political campaign season.

In its short life span, the show built an ardent following and made a considerable impact in several slum communities. We are grateful for the show of love and support, Watch out for a blockbuster. Season's greetings”

Ghanaian Twitter users after the statement attributed it to his recent pictures which cause a stir on social media, as the father of seven has now bleached to the core once again with eyelashes and sprinkled a touch of madness on his already insane-gutter lifestyle destroying the hard- earn reputation of the station .

The professional boxer who was harshly criticized for his recent looks is yet to respond to the statement issued by the management of the station.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke