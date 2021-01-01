ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.01.2021 General News

GhOne TV Terminates Bukom Banku Show

By Daily Guide
GhOne TV Terminates Bukom Banku Show
Listen to article

Management of GhOne Television has sacked popular Ghanaian boxer cum comedian Braimah Isaac Kamoko known as Bukom Banku from hosting a show dubbed 'Bukom Banku Live Show'.

The Management of the station headed by television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, in a statement on 31st December 2020, announced that they were no longer going to work with Bukom Banku come 2021.

On its official Twitter page, GhOne stated that the 'Bukom Banku Live Show' was aired to ease tension ahead of the 2020 polls, and as such there was no need to keep it now that the elections were over.

Full statement below:
“Bukom Banku and management of GhOne TV wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to cherish viewers and sponsors of the Bukom Banku Live Show and the general public.

The show will not be returning to your screens this January having served the purpose for which it was created during the political campaign season.

In its short life span, the show built an ardent following and made a considerable impact in several slum communities. We are grateful for the show of love and support, Watch out for a blockbuster. Season's greetings”

Ghanaian Twitter users after the statement attributed it to his recent pictures which cause a stir on social media, as the father of seven has now bleached to the core once again with eyelashes and sprinkled a touch of madness on his already insane-gutter lifestyle destroying the hard- earn reputation of the station .

The professional boxer who was harshly criticized for his recent looks is yet to respond to the statement issued by the management of the station.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Dee Baby Wins Di Asa Season 4
01.01.2021 | General News
Top US Rapper To Settle Down With His Family In Ghana
28.12.2020 | General News
Joseph Matthew nominated at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2020
23.12.2020 | General News
Amerado beats Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and others to win Most Influential Artiste
21.12.2020 | General News
History was made as the Maiden Edition of Ashanti Music Awards ended in a grand style
21.12.2020 | General News
The Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art announces Lois ARDE-ACQUAH (Ghana) as the 2020 winner of the Kuenyehia Prize
18.12.2020 | General News
Nigerian musicians arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 rules
17.12.2020 | General News
Kelvyn Boy mourns late dad
15.12.2020 | General News
I’m not going back to P-Square, change is constant – Peter Okoye
14.12.2020 | General News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line