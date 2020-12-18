ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.12.2020 Upcoming Celebrities

Meet Bryt fm’s Atesemhemaa, Eastern Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet Host

Akua Afumwaa of Joy Dadi Multimedia (Bryt99.1FM) popularly known as Atesemhemaa
LISTEN DEC 18, 2020
Akua Afumwaa of Joy Dadi Multimedia (Bryt99.1FM) popularly known as Atesemhemaa

Eastern Region is about to witness another celebration of Music festival of from artist in the Region on one platform Eastern Music Awards 2020.

Red Carpet Events which is a key part of the program to help showcase fashion and style can never be left out.

Akua Afumwaa of Joy Dadi Multimedia (Bryt99.1FM) popularly known as Atesemhemaa will be part of the Red Carpet Host for this year’s prestigious Eastern Music Awards 2020.

Atesemhemaa has expressed her excitement to once again host the Red Carpet part of the event. With her level of experience in this field together with her other colleagues, we expect a good show from her.

The program will be coming on live at Linda dor highway rest stop at Bunso junction on Saturday 19th December 2020 which will be the 4th edition of the awards.

The Eastern Music Awards is an award scheme specially created to honour excellence in creative art by Hi5 Entertainment with support by PATER, Eastern MUSIGA and other stakeholders.

The awards see to put more focus on music for industry players from the Eastern region of Ghana.

Story by Wonuanie Speaks

More Upcoming Celebrities
Modern Ghana Links
Lasmid wins MTN Hitmaker Season 8-Walks away with GH¢120, 000 recording deal
15.12.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
Video: Starr FM’s Cookie Tee compels American DJ to play Ghanaian songs in mall
02.12.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
I Will Stop Doing Music If I Don't Hit — Cj Biggerman
18.11.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
Petrah Flaunts Her Hot, Sexy Body In New Photos
11.11.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
Meet Fast Rising Ghanaian High Life Artist Lotty
23.10.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
BBNaija: Tacha, Ella, KimOprah, Sir Dee and Mercy Make Nomination List
09.07.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
More wins! Atesem Hemaa appointed as Eastern Regional representative for Ghana Events Awards
04.07.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
I See Myself As The Best Gospel Artiste In Africa- Joseph Matthew
30.06.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
I Slept With 5 Men Before I Turned 18 Years—Pamela Odame
23.04.2019 | Upcoming Celebrities
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line