Meet Bryt fm’s Atesemhemaa, Eastern Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet Host

Eastern Region is about to witness another celebration of Music festival of from artist in the Region on one platform Eastern Music Awards 2020.

Red Carpet Events which is a key part of the program to help showcase fashion and style can never be left out.

Akua Afumwaa of Joy Dadi Multimedia (Bryt99.1FM) popularly known as Atesemhemaa will be part of the Red Carpet Host for this year’s prestigious Eastern Music Awards 2020.

Atesemhemaa has expressed her excitement to once again host the Red Carpet part of the event. With her level of experience in this field together with her other colleagues, we expect a good show from her.

The program will be coming on live at Linda dor highway rest stop at Bunso junction on Saturday 19th December 2020 which will be the 4th edition of the awards.

The Eastern Music Awards is an award scheme specially created to honour excellence in creative art by Hi5 Entertainment with support by PATER, Eastern MUSIGA and other stakeholders.

The awards see to put more focus on music for industry players from the Eastern region of Ghana.

Story by Wonuanie Speaks