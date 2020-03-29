Blakk Rasta Laments Over 'CARO'

It looks like the eminent lockdown of some major parts of Ghana and, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded so far, have touched the heart of Ghana's Kuchoko legend, Blakk Rasta as he has released a spiritual lamentation reminiscent of the ancient Biblical prophets when they petitioned God for answers.
In a song entitled, Caro Caro [a Coronavirus lament ], the poet sang his most passionate plea for a spiritual intervention as it looks like the "washing of hands, face and mouth" seems not to be enough as "we are still dying like mosquitoes" around the world.
Blakk Rasta's Caro Caro is melodious and groovy as his solemn voice comes riding on live-recorded instruments in what is arguably the best Coronavirus song among the lot.
Ghana has recorded over 130 cases of Covid-19 necessitating a lockdown in the country.
Blakk Rasta: Blakk Rasta - Caro Caro
(A Coronavirus Lament )
INTRO :
What a dangerous thing
Dem say wash your hand, wash your mouth, wash your face
An' we still a dead like mosquito
CHORUS
It's a virus virus virus
It's a virus
It's a killer killer killer
So dangerous
Coronavirus, so dangerous
Cantankerous, [so murderous] 2x
[Signs of the end time. Run wey Rudebwoy]
VERSE 1
Coma coma come mek we pray
Nuff a we a dead night and day
I don't want to be Corona's prey
In peace an' love and harmony I waan stay
Coma coma come mek we pray
Cos sons of the demons com to play
Pickney, man and woman dem a slay
I neva borrow why must I pay
Hook :
Caro Caro, Go away
Go and neva com again
Don't com and spoil wi play
Caro Caro, Go Away [3X]
CHORUS :
VERSE 2:
Father, Father God, why so
You mek da wicked man run da show
Children no longer go to school
Blood run da place like a pool
Father Father God, why so
You giving power to da wicked foe
I want to see the place calm an' cool
Father God, we love you fi true
Hook :
CHORUS :
[To Fade]