Four Interesting Facts About Princess Wonda

Princess Funmilola Fisher popularly known as Princess Wonda is a Nigeria Afrobeats and RnB singer, her music has been likened to some of the African Music greats like Yemi Alade, Becca and Niniola by her fans which has earned her a soft spot in the hearts of Afrobeats music lovers.

Aside from her good looks and powerful voice there are a couple of interesting facts we've been able to gather about her and her music, read on below;

1) She has worked as a Session singer for MOBO award rapper Dappy and performed with renowned International music acts which includes gospel Grammy award winner Israel Houghton.

This one is pretty special cos she also sang in a group to help raise money for the Haiti earthquake crisis back in 2010. A song which was aired on BET Network.

2) She has an amazing career as a model having modelled for bespoke Ghanaian jewellery designers, as well as modelled at the Ankara Festival.

She was also featured in Kiwi and Yam collection at a catwalk show and beauty shoots from local cosmetic brands.

3) She was mentored for a while by one of the top vocal arrangers Lawrence Johnson, whom has worked with major industry clients such as Disney on Aladdin's soundtracks and was involved in Sam Smith's most recent album.

She also made a cameo appearance in the music videos for indie artist's music videos including a song called Pop That Thing by Dynamic Music. 4) She attended Crown Woods College where she completed her secondary education and was a valued member of the school choir.

She performed at a number of popular school plays such as “Oliver Twist” and “High School Musical”. This she juggled while attending weekly church choir rehearsals and performances.