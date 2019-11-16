MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards: Actress Hailliote To Present Award Tonight

Actress Hailliote Sumney and Bet red carpet queen will be presenting an award at 4syte awards Tonight

Ghana bourgeoning television personality and actress, Hailliote Sumney will be on the list of celebrities whose names will be flying around Tonight, November 16, at the 2019 4syte Music Video Awards.

Haillie told Ellis Media that She will be Presenting an award at this years 2019 4Syte TV Music Video Awards which they are celebrating it 10years anniversary in the industry , where she has had stint as a presenter .

I'm so excited about Tonight Show because I was there the last time they organized it two years ago and the experience was great. I will be on the red carpet to make a good statement about the Ghana Fashion industry and make Ghana proud,” the dainty actress said.

In 2018 at the BET awards, Haillie did a good job interviewing celebs such as actor, Boris Kodjoe, actor/comedian, Jafari Ferguson, better known by his stage name Michael Blackson; singers, Becca, Stonebwoy and a host of others from various parts of the world.

Following current fashion trends, it is expected that the galaxy of stars who will hit the red carpet at Tonight 4syte Music Video Awards .

Haillie was born in Canada. She moved to the US when she was two years old.

“My mother is from Ghana and my father from France. I came to Ghana for my secondary school education and moved back to America to study at Riverside University in California and came back to Africa and stayed in Nigeria for for a year before moving back to Ghana”.

She expressed her gratitude to God for her life, 4Syte TV for the numerous opportunities offered her and her parents, Dr. Kodjoe Sumney and Dr. Akosuah Sumney for their immense support.