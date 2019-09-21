Swarovski Holds Jewellery Workshop In Accra

Swarovski Crystal, in collaboration with Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, will organise a crystal application and jewellery workshop for designers at the premises of the hotel in Accra.

A representative for Swarovski Crystal in West Africa and former Ghanaian beauty queen, Gisela Gagakuma, would introduce crystal application techniques and present a range of products during the workshop, which is set to attract people from various parts of Ghana.

Since 1891, Swarovski's vision has been to create a diamond for everyone – indeed, it invented a machine for making precision-cut, beautiful, high quality lead glass crystals using quartz, sand and minerals.

The exact proportions of these raw materials have remained a company secret. Its specialised manufacturing process ensures the highest possible degree of precision which produces brilliant crystals.

Undeniably, Swarovski has continually pushed boundaries of innovation and crystal creativity.

Today, Swarovski's brand for cut-crystals is the ultimate luxury ingredient. Unrivalled in quality, perfect precision and consistency, it is used and known worldwide by top designers, including Christian Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Jean Paul Gaultier for its exceptional brilliance and irresistible range of colours and textures.

Swarovski offers the chance to learn new application techniques, which would add value to various businesses, including jewellery, garments, shoes, nails, furniture, among others, while helping to increase the turnover of companies.

The workshop is billed to take place on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.