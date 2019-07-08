Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi wins Miss Ghana 2019

Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo won the 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

They also took home an official vehicle each, monthly allowance and one year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi

They were crowned by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison.

The event which was attended by dignitaries across the world and media personalities started with an introduction of the ladies from the various regions in Ghana.

Minister For Gender, Children And Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison

Rapper, Okyeame Kwame came on stage to perform his hit song “Made in Ghana” which ushered the ladies once again on stage in their beautifully designed African prints.

It got to that time of the show where nine contestants out of the 19 were evicted which was quiet difficult for their fans knowing that was the end of the road for them.

The Top ten contestants who made it to the semi-final stage

Out of the remaining 10 contestants, five moved on to the next stage of the competition after answering questions from judges on the night.

The Final 5 selected contestants

Sarah Odei-Amoani again won Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Eloquence, Miss Talent and Miss Social Media.

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi also won Miss Fitness, Miss Photogenic, Best Skin and Miss Top model whiles Miss Congeniality went to Mabel Acheamponmaa Acheampong and Most disciplined went to Veronica.

Presenter of Adom FM’s Odo Ahomaso, Akuma Mamaa Zimbi was also at the event

Miss World 2018 , Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Below are more photos from the event:

