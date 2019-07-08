Modern Ghana logo

08.07.2019 General News

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi wins Miss Ghana 2019

By Hitz FM | Doreen Avio
Nana Adwoa Kwabi is Miss Ghana 2019
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Nana Adwoa Kwabi is Miss Ghana 2019

Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo won the 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

They also took home an official vehicle each, monthly allowance and one year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation.

77201923618 k5fri7t2h0 missghanafinal311024x683

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi

They were crowned by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison.

The event which was attended by dignitaries across the world and media personalities started with an introduction of the ladies from the various regions in Ghana.

77201923619 pulwo0a442 missghanafinal901024x854

Minister For Gender, Children And Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison

Rapper, Okyeame Kwame came on stage to perform his hit song “Made in Ghana” which ushered the ladies once again on stage in their beautifully designed African prints.

77201923619 sxoaredq5k missghanafinal341024x683

It got to that time of the show where nine contestants out of the 19 were evicted which was quiet difficult for their fans knowing that was the end of the road for them.

77201923620 i41p266ffa img 224821024x683

The Top ten contestants who made it to the semi-final stage

Out of the remaining 10 contestants, five moved on to the next stage of the competition after answering questions from judges on the night.

77201923621 l5gsk8v331 img 22971024x683

The Final 5 selected contestants
Sarah Odei-Amoani again won Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Eloquence, Miss Talent and Miss Social Media.

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi also won Miss Fitness, Miss Photogenic, Best Skin and Miss Top model whiles Miss Congeniality went to Mabel Acheamponmaa Acheampong and Most disciplined went to Veronica.

77201923621 h40o2s6eey missghanafinal61024x683

Presenter of Adom FM’s Odo Ahomaso, Akuma Mamaa Zimbi was also at the event

77201923621 i4ep276gfb missghanafinal231024x683

Miss World 2018 , Vanessa Ponce de Leon
Below are more photos from the event:

77201923622 23041q5ddx missghanafinal103683x1024

77201923622 1h830n4ayt missghanafinal98683x1024

77201923622 j4eq276ggb missghanafinal97683x1024

77201923623 osjvn0y442 missghanafinal93683x1024

77201923623 pulwo0a442 missghanafinal1051024x683

