Leave Fraud Boys Alone, Politicians Also Defraud Citizens Everyday—Efia Odo

Budding Actress and media personality, Efia Odo has conveyed her deep disenchantment on the lackadaisical and self-indulgent attitude of Ghanaian leaders.

Andrea Owusu, as known in biological life, heavily descended on irresponsible politicians and people in high power who take advantage of their positions to amass wealth in comfort and well-being of their family and relatives.

The Kwese TV host further added oil to flames, stating how funny the entire nation direct our gaze to blame “Yahoo Boys” for engaging in money laundering, meanwhile politicians defraud citizens in the country everyday. We should interrogate them on where the tax money go to.

This portal monitored a recent post made by Efia Odo on her official Twitter handle and it reads “Funny how people complain about boys when people in high power defraud citizens in this country everyday. We pay taxes but where does the tax money go to?”

It could be recalled that Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Afia Schwarzenegger, among other celebrities have protested against the destitute disposition of some Ghanaian leaders.

