​​​​​​​Afro Nation Festival To Bring Global Africans To Ghana

The Africa Edition of Afro Nation Festival which will take place in Ghana’s capital Accra will bring together the global African community to Ghana between December 27 and 30.

The announcement follows the recent news that all tickets for this August’s event in Europe remarkably sold out in the space of just 36 hours.

Afro Nation will deliver live performances from some of the most exciting artistes in Afrobeats, Hip Hop, Rap, Dancehall and Reggae.

The party on the country’s golden sands will see party goers enjoy celebrations across Ghana’s sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons.

With the edges of Accra proving a renowned surfers paradise, the gorgeous landscapes pair idyllic laid-back day vibes with raucous evening parties amid the tropical haven.

With Afro Nation’s African debut set to cement its place as a unique and trailblazing player within the international festival market, more details can be found at www.afronation.com .

—Myjoyonline