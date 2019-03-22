Kofi Mole Quits School To Pursue A Career In Music

Modern Ghana logo

Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists
Upcoming Celebrities | Mar 22, 2019

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Fast rising Rapper Kofi Mole, born Edward Kofi Agyeman Amoah, has revealed that he quit school to pursue his music career.

Speaking to Becky in an interview on ‘Let’s Talk Showbiz’ on JoyNews, the rapper argued that education is not really the key to define one's success in life.

“School wasn’t giving me much time for music so I had to drop school and pursue music,” he said.

The rapper added that he does not agree with the assertion that education is the key to success.

“In our current situation in Ghana, it’s not even the key anymore. People complete and they remain unemployed for years but I think with my talent, I get to eat and feed the people around me,” the rapper noted.

Kofi Mole revealed that he was in level 300 at the University of Ghana when he left.

Watch interview below;

