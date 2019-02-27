MOG Nominated For Africa Gospel Awards 2019

Ghanaian musician, MOG known in real life as Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom has been nominated for two prestigious gospel music awards.

The musician received nominations in the 2019 editions of the Africa Gospel Awards and Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards.

The musician, who has over a decade on stage and three albums as a contemporary gospel artiste, has seen a lot of recognition in recent times since releasing his third and latest album titled the ‘Better Me’. The album was recorded under the auspices of the ‘Apostle General’, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah in February 2018 of Royalhouse Chapel International.

‘Belifted’, from the album, has been nominated by the Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST 19) as 'The Africa Gospel Worship Song of The Year' while ‘Better Me’ has been nominated by the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards in Kenya for:

i. Outstanding Adoration Song

ii. Outstanding Supplication/Petition Song

iii. Outstanding Collaboration Song

MOG himself has been nominated for Outstanding Male Minister for the year 2019.

Apart from ‘Be lifted’, the ‘Better Me’ features spirit-filled songs such as, ‘Elohim’, ‘Awesome God’, ‘I Am Blessed’, which featured Michael Stackey from USA, ‘Wosa Ayeyi’ which featured Nii Okai from Ghana and, ‘Grace’ featuring Kingz Kid from Ghana.