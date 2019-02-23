RuffTown Records Surprises Wendy Shay On Her Birthday

One of the leading labels in Ghanaian music industry RuffTown Records pulled a surprise on the label's signed act Wendy Shay.

The female songstress who is currently one of the hottest in the game celebrated her birthday on the 20th of February.

Earlier in the afternoon, she was met with a gifted with a cake from her godfather Mr Kwesi Ernest in the studios of Adom Fm during a radio interview. What was supposed to be a solo dinner for her at the KikiBees Restuarant and Lounge Bar ended up being a surprise birthday party for her.

In attendance were Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Gyo Gyimah, Efia Odo, MzGee, her pastor and his family as well as friends from the media. The levels of excitement could be seen from her facial expression when she met everyone there.

Facebook Video:

Facebook Embedded Link :

The night ended off with interactions coupled with eating and drinking. Kasapreko provided cocktails for all who were in attendance and KikiBees provided food. She is currently promoting her new single "All For You" which has a very lovely video as well. Watch it here: