Giovani Caleb Finally Joins The Strong Squad At 3FM

Giovani Caleb

Radio and television personality Giovani Caleb has joined Media General Group, and is set to take over the airwaves of 3FM from Monday, March 4, 2019. He will meet the likes of Johnny Hughes, Winston Amoah and other power presenters making the waves.

The award-winning media personality, real name Caleb Elolo Adjomah, joins MG Group with many years of experience in the media business.

He comes on board with rich experience in radio presentation, disc jockeying, among other creative traits, to provide an exciting experience to listeners of 3FM.

Prior to joining the Media General family, Giovani, as he is known in showbiz circles, worked with EIB Network, where he hosted a number of shows on both television and radio, as well as some outdoor shows for that media organisation.

He also worked with Global Media Alliance in various capacities as programmes manager, presenter, amongst others.

Over the years, Giovani has carved a niche for himself in the media and showbiz industry with his versatile presentation skills.

His presentations come with a flair which is suitable for all occasions; be it formal or informal.

He has hosted many shows which include the MTN Hitmaker, 2017 Ghana Club 100 Awards ceremony, the AFRIMA Music Village Show in 2018, among others.

Giovani has a number of awards to his credit like the RTP Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year 2016 and 2017, Best Male MC of the year 2018 and a host of others.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Linguistics and a Diploma (HRM) from the Institute of Commercial Marketers-UK.