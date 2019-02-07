Finish Prophesying To Your Church Members Before You Come To Us - KiDi Tells Prophets

High life singer Dennis Nana Dwamena is advising Ghanaian prophets to finish prophesying to their numerous church members before they come to celebrities.

Beginning of this year saw two prophecies about KiDi and his label mate Kuami Eugene. One said they will have a bad year and another said their career will end if they leave Lynx Entertainment.

KiDi who was a guest on Radio Central drive hosted by Amansan Krakye revealed that he has no intention of leaving Lynx so the prophet should mind his own business.

"The prophets have come to like entertainment paa oo, so are they done with the people in their churches. Let him finish prophesying on his members before", KiDi told Amansan Krakye.

KiDi recently released " Mr Badman" with Kwesi Arthur and its doing well.

Source: Michael Elliot Aidoo