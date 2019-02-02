Year of Return: Africa Culture & Wellness Festival on Feb 7

A lot of activities have been lined up by the government of Ghana to celebrate 400 years of trans-atlantic slave trade. Dubbed, the ‘Year of Return,’ the celebration will start with the Africa Culture & Wellness Festival on February 7, 2017.

This festival was created by Dr. SharitaYazid, Naturopath, New Body Products Ghana Chief Operating Officer and a repatriate to Africa.

A group of natural healers, master African dance/drum instructors and fitness experts were consulted to help create this festival to deliver a sound platform for years to come.

The festival will be launched on February 7, 2019 at Jam Rock Jamaican Restaurant in Accra, East Legon.

Information has it that Jamaican poet Mutabaruka will be present at the programme to perform.

Mutabaruka

On February 9, 2019, The African Culture and Wellness Festival will be at the Aburi Botanical Gardens with expected 3000 participants throughout the day featuring early morning health walk challenge approximately 7 kilometers, informative workshops, exhibitions and concert.

There are other activities spread out throughout the year. Some include the Black History Month with the African American Association of Ghana, Back2Africa Festival, Ghana Independence Day Celebration, The Pan African Student Summit, JaGha Reggae Festival and Heritage Paragliding Festival in Kwahu.

Others are Waxprint Film Documentary Festival, Black Prophet Homecoming Celebration, PANAFEST, GOD BOX Spiritual Pilgrimage, Chale Wote, Afrochella, among others.

The ‘Year of Return' marks 400 years since some Black Africans and Ghanaians for that matter were shipped as slaves to foreign lands.

The Ghana Tourism Authority, under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is coordinating the year-long calendar of activities in “celebration of the resilience of the African spirit”.

This is being done in partnership with the Office of Diaspora Affairs in the Office of the President, the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (Panafest) Foundation and The Adinkra Group.

---citinewsroom