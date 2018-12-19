I Used To Sleep In Science Class – Actress

Yvonne Okoro

Movie personality, Yvonne Okoro has revealed that she used to sleep a lot in class during her early days at the Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School, where she had her secondary school education.

According to her, she was enrolled at the school by her father, who wanted her to read Science.

She said she never had interest for Science and she ended up sleeping in class, especially during Mathematics classes.

Yvonne Okoro, who was speaking on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh on Tuesday morning, said she finally had to change to General Arts class, where her interest was.

“…When I went to Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School, my dad enrolled me in the Science class and I hate Maths with all the passion. So it was all awful. I will just go into the class and I always sit in front row and I will sleep all the time… I will be like this not for me. Then eventually I decided that this is not for me; I was going to fail. So I went into the General Arts department. I wanted to be in the General Arts department,” she revealed.

Yvonne is currently one of Ghana's well-read entertainment personalities. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (English and Linguistics) from the University of Ghana.

Subsequently, she was at the Université de Nantes in France to study Press Civilization, Drama and Marketing. She is currently reading Law, hoping to become a lawyer very soon.

She was on Joy FM on Tuesday to talk about acting career and season IV of her cooking show, Dinning With Cooks & Braggarts, which will start showing on TV3 on December 22 at 5pm.

On the show, she also took the opportunity to urge young actresses never to give in to producers and directors who want to sleep with them for roles. She said they should keep pushing and they will eventually get there.