Ask About My Music or Don’t Call Me – Iwan Tells Radio Presenter

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Abdul Razak Issahaku, popularly known as Iwan, lost his temper during a live radio interview with Tactical Shifo on Cheers FM in Sunyani.

The host of Cheers Entertainment Power, Tactical Shifo asked Iwan his relationship with Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale--and also when he will stage his own concert like what Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale did, but the above questions infuriated the musician and ordered the radio presenter to stop asking him such questions involving others.

In the interview which was monitored by Newshuntermag.com, Tactical Shifo asked, So what is the relationship between you, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale? Iwan replied, "Please don't mention anyone's name. You have called me on phone...why are you focusing on them. Let your focus be on me. Do

not highlight them in my interview. If you want to know anything about these artistes call them.

"With all due respect, I don't want you to mention peoples name in my interview. You called me so do not ask me anything about Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale," he fumed.

On when he will stage his own concert like what Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy did, Iwan answered, "I have seven albums to my credit...but those artistes that you are mentioning their names, how many albums do they have?"

Iwan was, however, quick to add that, he doesn't have a problem with any musician.

When asked who he is ready to collaborate with, Iwan said his types of songs are evergreen and it doesn't die out after just three months of releasing them.

He also disclosed that as a conscious artiste, he is ready to work with any artiste who is a deep thinker and shares something common with him.

Currently, Iwan is promoting his latest album '12 September (Special Day)' which has 17 songs.

Listen to the audio below:

