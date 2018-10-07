Photos: Benny Hinn Officiates Wedding Of Pastor Chris’ Daughter

Internationally-acclaimed televangelist, Reverend Benny Hinn officiated the wedding of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Carissa, to her Ghanaian boyfriend, Phillip Frimpong, yesterday.

The wedding which took place in Nigeria at the headquarters of Christ Embassy church was attended by dignitaries, family and friends of the couple.

Members of Christ Embassy church, including popular singer Sinach, were also present at the wedding.

Before the white wedding on Saturday, a traditional marriage ceremony was held on Thursday.

Carissa, is the first daughter of Pastor Chris' children.

The officiating minister of the wedding, Toufik Benedictus ‘Benny’ Hinn, is an Israeli televangelist, best known for his regular ‘Miracle Crusades’ — revival meeting or faith healing summits that are usually held in stadiums in major cities.

These revivals are later broadcast worldwide on his television program, ‘This Is Your Day.’