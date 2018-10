2018 GOWA Awards: 3 Multimedia Journalists Nominated

An elated Akumaa Mama Zimbi is up for the topmost award

Three of The Multimedia Group journalists have been nominated for the topmost award in the maiden Outstanding Woman of the Year award.

Adom FMs’ Afia Pokua, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Ohemaa Woyeje will slug it out with Nana Aba Anamoah, Philomena Antonio, Yvonne Okoro and Israella Kafui Mansu for the category.

Joy Sports Abigail Sena Sosu and Baaba Tandoh, as well as Mavis Amanor (Adom TV), were also nominated Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist award category.

Also, Adom TV’s Sandra Ohemeng was nominated in the Outstanding Woman Young TV Host award category.

The awards ceremony comes off on November 30, 2018, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event will honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

In all, nominees were announced for 23 categories of the GOWA 2018 including Outstanding Woman of the Year, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur, Outstanding Woman Actress, Outstanding Woman in Music, Outstanding Woman in Politics as well as Outstanding Woman in Sports. Special recognition awards will also be given to individuals or organizations.

According to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, founding president of GOWA, women have played “vital roles in our socio-economic setting yet the society, especially Ghana, has, to a large extent, failed to recognise their efforts.”

“However, GOWA has a strong conviction that the time has come for women who are doing great exploits in their respective endeavours should be accorded the honour they deserve,” she highlighted.

Below is the full nominees’ list

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN OF THE YEAR

AFIA POKUA YVONNE OKORO PHILOMENA ANTONIO AKUMAA MAMA ZIMBI OHEMAA WOY3JE NANA ABA ANAMOAH ISRAELLA KAFUI MANSU

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR

DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (CEO, DELAY PRODUCTION) DR. LETICIA OSAFO ADDO (CEO, SAMBA FOODS) KATE QUARTEY PAPA FIO (CEO, REROY GROUP LTD) MENAYE DONKOR (CEO, SHEY BY MENAYE) ISRAELLA KAFUI MANSU (CEO, MANSUKI GHANA LTD) YVONNE OKORO (CEO DESAMOUR COMPANY LTD) MRS JULIET GYAMFI (CEO, BEAUTIFUL BENEATH) MRS MIMI ANDANI MICHEALS (COO NMJ GHANA)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN DJ

DJ KESS OHEMAA WOYEJE Mz ORSTIN DJ NYCE

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN FILM PRODUCTION

BABY BLANCHE KAFUI DANKU LEILA DJANSI SHIRLEY FRIMPONG MANSO TRACY BOAKYE YVONNE NELSON YVONNE OKORO

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN ACTRESS

EMELIA BROBBEY GLORIA SARFO JULIET IBRAHIM MARTHA ANKOMAH NIKKI SAMONAS NADIA BUARI VICKY ZUGAH YVONNE OKORO

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN AGRICULTURE

MAAME AKOSUA AYIWA SIKA MADAM AKUA DONKOR NANA ADWOA SEFAH AMPONSAH

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN BEAUTY PAGEANT

GHANA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL MISS GHANA MISS MALAIKA MISS TOURISM MISS UNIQUE GHANA MISS UNIVERSE INTERNATIONAL

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN BEAUTY QUEEN

ABIGAIL BACIARA BENTIE (GHANA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL 2015) DANEILLA AKOFA AWUMA (MISS GHANA 2015) MAAME AKOOSUA AYIWA SIKA (GHANA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL 2015 RUNNER-UP) NAA OYE KORTEY (MISS MALIAKA GHANA 2013) NURA LADI (FACE OF BEAUTY 2018) PEARL NYARKO (MISS MALIAKA 2017) PERPETUAL KONADU WEBANA (MISS PINK 2016) RUTH QUARSHIE (MISS UNIVERSE GHANA 2017)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN BRAND IMAGE PERSONALITY

FELLA MAKAFUI MOESHA BOUDONG MRS. SALOMEY AMOAKOWAA OTENG MENSAH MRS VIRNA MICHEL NANA AMA MCBROWN JACKIE APPIAH VICTORIA MICHAELS

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN EMPOWERMENT SHOW

THE STANDPOINT KEEPING IT REAL WITH JOYCELYN DUMAS QUEENS ARENA KAPTURED BY WOMEN GIRLS FUSION

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN HEALTH

DR. ALBERTA AMISSAH DR. EWURA ADJOA NUNOO DR.VANESSSA ASEYE ATIKPUI PAULINA DORGBADZI (midwife) BAABA BOTCHWAY

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN MUSIC

AKOSUA AGYAPONG ESHUN JOYCE BLESSING MZVEE PHILIPA BAAFI STEPHANIE BENSON WIYAALA

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN POLITICS

BARBARA ASHER AYISI SAMIA NKRUMAH SARAH ADWOA SAFO ZANETOR AGYEMAN RAWLINGS URSULA OWUSU EKUFUL

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN SPORTS

CATHERINE MORTON (ATHLETICS) ELIZABETH OPOKU (HOCKEY) LETICIA AMPONSAH (GOLF) MERCY TAGOE (FOOTBALL) NADIA DARLEY SACKITEY (TAEKWONDO) ROSEMARY METEPE (BOXING) SAMIRA SULEIMANA (FOOTBALL) VICTORIA DOWUONA (TENNIS)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

ABENA YEBOAH (CEO, WHATS UP MARKET) FELLA MAKAFUI (CEO, FELLA GROUP OF COMPANIES) GWENETH GYIMAH ADDO (CEO, HAIR SENTA) HAMAMAT MONTIA (CEO, HAMAMAT AFRICAN BEAUTY) MRS. SALOMEY AMOAKOWAA (CEO, JAY & JAY COMPANY LIMITED)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN YOUNG TV HOST

AFIMA KPODO (DTV 1) CYNTHIA TIMAH YEBOAH (ADOM TV) GAYOBI ACHAWA (TRAVEL SHOW) NANA AKOSUA KONADU (JOY NEWS) PHILOMENA ANTONIO (TV 7) REGINA VAN VELVET (GHONE) SANDRA OHEMENG (ADOM TV) SERWAA AMIHERE (GHONE)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN MODEL

ARABA SEY BELINDA BAIDOO CHANTELL DAPAAH NANA AFUA ANTWI NANA AKUA ADDO PRISCA ABBAH VICA MICHAELS

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN RADIO PRESENTER

AFIA KONADU (PEACE FM) AFIA POKUAH (ADOM FM) AKUMAA MAMA ZIMBI (ADOM FM) NAA KLORDEY ODONKOR (ULTIMATE FM) JEREMIE VAN-GARSHONG (PEACE FM) OHEMAA WOY3JE (ADOM FM) ROSELINE C. ABBEY (KINGDOM FM) SILVER LADY (OMAN FM) VANESSA GYAN (LIVE FM)

OUTSTANDING WOMEN SOCIAL COMMUNITIES

GHANA GIRLS GUIDE GIRLS WITH PURPOSE OBAA GOTHER MUMMY HOOD PEPPERDEM MINISTRIES SHEPOWER SUGARDEM MINISTRIES TELL- IT- MUMS

OUTSTANDING WOMAN SPORTS JOURNALIST

ABIGAIL SENA SOSU (JOY SPORTS) BAABA TANDOH (JOY SPORTS) BETTY YAWSON (STAR FM) GLORIA PEPRAH (GBC) MAVIS AMANOR (ADOM TV) NANA AKUA AMANKWAA (TV3) ROSELYN AMOO

OUTSTANDING WOMAN TV HOST

AKUMAA MAMA ZIMBI (ADOM TV) NANA ABA ANAMOAH (GHONE TV) BERLA MUNDI (GHONE) NANA YAA BREFO (ADOM TV) AFIA POKUAA (ADOM TV) YAA KONAMAH (UTV) WENDY LARYEA (TV3) AMA PRATT (PAN AFRICAN TV)

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN YOUNG ACTRESS

AFIMA KPODO CLARA BENSON (MAAME SERWAA) ELAINE ATTOH FELLA MAKAFUI JACKSON YAA JESSICA WILLIAMS MATILDA ADWOA DENSU

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN AWARDS (INTERNATIONAL)

NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION (NAWA) GHANA INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S CLUB (GIWC) INDIAN WOMEN ASSOCIATION

