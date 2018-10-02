Shugatiti ‘Goes Naked’ In New Kumawood Movie Featuring Kwadwo Nkansah

Some months ago, it was reported on various social media platforms that Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win was about to feature in a movie with a freelance model Shuga Titi, who is well-known for sharing bare photos on Instagram.

Miss Shuga Titi on her first and new movie has made much yelling on the movie on her various social media pages.

Her reaction exasperated some interest in the upcoming movie as many Ghanaians were querying if Titi’s unclothed actions would be replicated in this upcoming regular movie.

Well, with the much-anticipated actions, it seems the movie, headlined ‘Fraud Game’, is almost done and what many Ghanaians feared most is coming to display.

In a leaked video extracted from the movie(“Fraud Game”), Shuga Titi is seen half-naked in two different scenes.

In the said spotted videos, she stripped to half-naked in front of some men in one scene and also seen without her clothes lying on a bed in the other scene.

With a critical look on the short video posted to Instagram by @Nkonkonsa, one could not distinguish between ‘Fraud Game’ and your everyday adult movie.

However, the video has piercingly divided judgments of Ghanaians on social media since it leaked online, as many people condemned the movie for being too explicit, others endorsed it and expressed their enthusiasm to watch.

@hawahsalifu3 called for further editing of the movie: “Aaaah this lady paa…How much them go pay you.??this should be edited before putting it on the market. Aaah”

@diamond_baffour expressed his disappointment: “Aaaar so disappointed in this movie. How can that lady go naked ? Naa that’s not nice .. Ghanaian movies are going so far.”

@cdk_martin did not think it was worth it: “Sooo is it really worth it ??ewww like seriously naked urself for a movie sake when they complain the industry doesn’t pay much woow guess dey tryna revive it through this explicit stuffs. my mind tho”

@m_a_l_e_e_k_b_e_r_r_y called for its ban:”This movie must be banned”

@caveconsult also had problems:”Why are they promoting the nudity bit? Content no asa!”

But @manye.larley quickly asked: “@caveconsult but u watch 50 shades of grey abi???

@thereal_afima could not wait for the movie: “Can’t wait to watch this” And so was

@pep_kwadwo eager to watch: “nice. can’t wait to watch it”

“Fraud Game”, is said was produced by Famous Films and it features other stars like Kwaku Manu, Umar Krupp, and Sandra Ababio.