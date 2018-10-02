Media Excel signs Gospel singer Elder Francis Agyei for five years (Video)

One of Ghana’s reputable Gospel record labels, Media Excel Productions has signed celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician Elder Francis Agyei for a five-year management deal.

As part of the contract, Elder Francis Agyei is recording a full album which features 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, versatile gospel artiste Nacee, Uncle Ato, Akese Brimpong and some other renowned musicians.

Elder Francis Agyei has produced over fifty songs in English language several African dialects including the all time gospel hit song ‘God you’re so good’, ‘Shake the devil off’ ‘Metwere obotan’ and ‘Akode biara’.

Elder Francis Adjei who is considered a legend in the African music scene's music career spans over two decades.

According to the legend who has shot a video teaser of himself and Joe Mettle, it is an it is an exciting to be with Joe Mettle and they are working together on an album .

In a separate interview with the CEO of Media Excel, he told Attractivemustpha.com that a single will be released from the full album in weeks to come before the full album will be released.

Attractivemustapha.com