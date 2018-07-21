Accra Marriott Hotel Houses Art Exhibition Of 8 Contemporary Ghanaian Artists

The Accra Marriott Hotel unveiled an exclusive art exhibition showcasing the works of eight contemporary Ghanaian artists depicting the rich culture of Ghanaian traditional values and artistic sensibilities.

A statement from the Communication Directorate of Accra Marriott Hotel indicated that the exhibition is housed within the East lobby of the hotel and is part of an ongoing attempt to provide a platform to local artists in Ghana.

The exhibition highlights an on-going partnership between the Hotel and the group of eight talented artists which underpins the hotel's commitment to support and promote the creative arts.

The artworks on display project varied artistic techniques and themes and further allow guests the opportunity to partake in a delightful creative journey as well as purchase pieces of artwork on display.

The eight talented artists include Larry Otoo, Betty Acquah Boateng, Ofosu Safori, Amarkine Amarteifio, Sami Bentil, Wiz Kudowor, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo and Emmanuel Adiamah, all of whom are renowned and have exhibited artwork in various countries around the world including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain USA, India, Japan, South Africa and Switzerland.

Each of these talented individuals brings a unique style, drawing inspirations from different thoughts and imaginations.

From experimenting with symbolisms that exists within African traditions and superstitions, to the use of pointillist technique and style inspired by Surrealism, to a journey through the mind or a dialogue of emotions, to playing with your own whims and fancies, the artists display a repertoire of creative expression of sorts. They also use a range of mediums from oil on canvas to water color.

