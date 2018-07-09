World Choir Games 2018: Ghana’s Harmonious Choral Wins Award

The awards ceremony of the World Choir Games which took place on Saturday 7th July, 2018 at the Sun Arena, South Africa saw Ghana’s Harmonious Chorale winning gold medal in each of the three categories it participated in.

This feat is laudable as this is Ghana’s maiden participation in the World Choir Games.

The competitive categories the choir participated in are the Category 09 - Mixed Choirs, Category 16 – Musica Sacra with Accompaniment, and Category 27- Scenic Folklore of the Open Competition.

Harmonious Chorale Ghana achieved GOLDEN DIPLOMA – LEVEL I after earning 20.73 points, placing second to The University of Western Cape Creative Arts – South Africa by a margin of 1.84 points in the Category 09 – Mixed Choirs.

The choir performed songs such as “La Nuit” by Jean–Philippe Rameau, Lift Every Voice and Sing by J. Rosamond Johnson, arr. Roland Carter, MemaM’aniso by George Mensah Essilfie and “ AsedaNkaNyame ” by James VarrickArmaah.

Also performing songs like “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré, John Rutter’s This is the Day, Henry Purcell’s Thou Knowest, Lord and AbofoRekyin by Newlove Annan in the Category 16, Musica Sacra with Accompaniment, Harmonious Chorale Ghana achieved GOLDEN DIPLOMA- LEVEL IV after earning 23.74 points, placing fourth to Cantoholics from Austria by a margin of 1.34 points.

Displaying the rich Ghanaian Culture through costume, dancing and with songs such as the traditional highlife piece Yaa Amponsah arranged by George Mensah Essilfie, Every Bring Your Calabash (in Kpalogo style) also arranged by George Mensah Essilfie and popular song Oye by James VarrickArmaah(performed with a borborbor touch), Harmonious Chorale was crowned at the overall Winner of the Category 27 – Scenic Floklore, earning 22.80 points, bring to the table a total of 3 gold medals.

Under the directorship of James VarrickArmaah, the 52 man team made up of 44 singers, 4 keyboardists, 2 trumpeters and a Sound Engineer, Dominic Ansa-Asare participated in the Open Competition under the 3 categories.

The World Choir Games organized by Interkultur is the largest choral event in the world, with the idea based on the Olympic Games ideals, which aims to peacefully unify people and nations connected by songs in a fair competition. This 10th edition took place in Tshwane, South Africa from 4 to 14 July, the very first time the event has been held in Africa.

Participating choirs are evaluated by an international jury in accordance with the general MUSICA MUNDI evaluation system (30 points system) and awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Diplomas. The choir receiving the Gold Diploma with the most points is awarded the title “Winner of the World Choir Games – The Open Competition.

Harmonious Chorale Ghana the resident choir of Salt and light Music Ministry headed by Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee.