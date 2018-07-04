Flowkingstone Consoles Kwaw Kese

Kwaku Nsiah Boamah, popularly known as Flowkingstone has shared some consoling words with Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kesse over loss of his baby boy.

“My heart goes out to u for ya loss @kwawkese n fam. Onyame nhy3 wo den abusua #OneLove,” his unedited post on Instagram read.

According to report gathered by Asempanews.com, the musician lost his newborn son, from some heart complications, on Monday, July 2.

Kwaw Kese explained that, doctors at the hospital told him there was nothing they could do to save his child.

Explaining further, the ‘Abodam’ hitmaker added that his son eventually died on Monday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after doctors revealed that his baby was too weak to be flown outside the country for treatment.

He has three children – two with his former partners and one with his current wife, Nana Pokuaa Kyei Baffour, popularly known as Empress Poks.