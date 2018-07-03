World Choir Games: Harmonious Chorale Arrives In South Africa

Ghana’s sole participant Harmonious Chorale has touched down in Tshwane, South Africa ahead of the World Choir Games scheduled from July 4-14.

It is the first time Ghana is participating in the competition.

The World Choir Games is the largest choral event, with the idea based on the Olympic Games ideals, which aims to peacefully unify people and nations connected by song in a fair competition. Organized by Interkultur, the biannual event is the 10th edition and it marks 30 years of Interkultur.

This is also the first time an Interkultur event is happening on the African Continent. All non-professional choirs of the world are invited for 11 days to meet singers from all over the world in competitions, at Friendship Concerts and major singing projects.

Under the directorship of James Varrick Armaah, the 53 man team made up of 44 singers, 4 keyboardists, 2 trumpeters and a Sound Engineer, Dominic Ansa-Asare will be participating in the Open Competition under 3 categories and 1 non-competitive category known as Friendship Concert.

The competitive categories the choir will participate in are the Category 09 - Mixed Choirs, Category 16 – Musica Sacra with Accompaniment, and Category 27- Scenic Folklore.

The choirs will be evaluated by an international jury in accordance with the general MUSICA MUNDI evaluation system (30 points system) and awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Diplomas.

The choir receiving the Gold Diploma with the most points will be awarded the title “Winner of the World Choir Games – The Open Competition.”

The title can be given to only one choir per category. In case of a tie, the jury will determine which choir will be the Winner of the “World Choir Games – The Open Competition”

Known for their rich and powerful voices, Harmonious Chorale, the resident choir of Salt and Light Music Ministry headed by Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee will be showcasing Ghana’s brand of choral music, tradition and culture.

They will be singing songs from the repertoire of renowned Ghanaian composers such us George Mensah Essilfie, J.H. Nketia, Sam Asare Bediako and James Varrick Armaah, whose popular choral piece “Oye” will be featured with a different twist.

In the other two categories, music from composers such as John Rutter, Jean-Phillipe Rameau, Gabriel Faure, Henry Purcell and Newlove Annan will be featured.

Other Africas countries participating are Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Korea, South Africa and Zimbabwe.