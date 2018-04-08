Zylofon boss,Shatta Wale , Stonebwoy and Attractive Mustapha nominated for Ghana's most influ

Chief executive officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, controversial dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah with stage name Shatta Wale, Livingstone Etse Satekla the BET award-winning dancehall musician and 2017 celebrity entertainment journalist of the year Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah have been nominated among the 2018 most influential Ghanaians.

Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. Over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others.

According to organizers, the voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of this great initiative. This period will allow the general public to vote for individuals -whose names had earlier been submitted- who they think influenced them positively in 2017.

Speaking on the GMI voting process, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group, Mr. Ernest Boateng urged the general public to get involved and vote for individuals who are performing excellently in their fields and positively impacting society from all parts of the country.

“The anticipation for this years’ GMI is extremely high and it means that the voting process is going to be very competitive. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential of the starts on April 10 and ends on May 10, 2018,” Mr. Boateng stated.

To vote for your most influential personality, text ‘GMI’ and name of that influential Personality who appeared on the nomination list to the short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone. Visit www.etvghana.com for more information.

Below is full nomination list

Abedi Ayew Pele

Abrantie Amakye Dede

Ace Ankomah

Agya Koo

Akwasi Appiah

Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu

Ameyaw Debrah

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anita Erskine

Apostle Dr. Ing Kwadwo Safo

Archbishop Duncan Williams

Asamoah Clement

Asamoah Gyan

Awulae Attibrukusu III

Azumah Nelson

Ben Nunoo Mensah

Bernard koku Avle

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

Bishop Charles Palmer Buckle

Bishop Dag Heward Mills

Bishop Emmanuel Asante

Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi Ofei

Boakye Agyarko

Catherine Afeku

Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr (Shatta Wale)

Courage Christine Tetteh

Dag Heward Mills

Dan Botwe

Daniel Koranteng

Daniel Mckorley(Macdan)

Dcop Kofi Boakye

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Derrick Kobina Bonnet( DKB)

Dr. Edward Mahama

Dr. Ekwow Spio –Gabrah

Dr. Else Effah Kauffman

Dr. Kwesi Aning

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mathew opoku Prempeh

Dr. Nobel Prince-Joseph Ayiku

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Ebo Whyte

Edward Boateng

Edward Effah

Edward Kwaku Asare Yeboah(Ekay)

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuje

Egbert Faibille

Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee

Emmanuel Ekow Effirim

Francis Asenso Boakye

Freddie Blay

Frema Opare

Gayheart Mensah

Gifty Anti

Godfried Boateng

Haruna Idrrisu

Jerry John Rawlings

Joe Adda

Joe Anokye

Joe Mettle

John Agyekum Kufour

John Dramani Mahama

John Jinapor

John Peter Amewu

Joselyn Dumas

Julius Karl D. Fieve

Ken Ofori Atta

Kenneth Ashigbey

Kidi

King Promise

Kofi Annan

Kofi Nti

Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kuame Eugene

Kwadwo Nkansah lil win

Kwaku Sakyi Addo

Kwame A Plus

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Kwasi Twum

Kweku Baako

Kweku Sintim Misa

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Pratt

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebowy)

Lord Commey

Lordina Mahama

Lydia Forson

Manasseh Azure

Martin Amidu

Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie )

Mike Nyinaku

Mustapha Hamid

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

MzVee

Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Appiah Mensah

Nana Kobina Nketsia V

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Nana Prof. John S Nabila

Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante

Nathaniel Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray)

Nicholas Bortey

Obrafour

Okudjeto Ablakwa

Okyeame Kwame

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin

Osei Kofi Acquah

Osei Kwame Despite

Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pat Thomas

Patricia Poku-Diaby

Patrick Awuah

Patrick Collins Frimpong

Patrick osei agyeman songo

PAUL ASARE ANSAH

Peter Mac Manu

Prince Kyei Baffour

Prince Sena Toffi Switzboiz

Prof Francis Dodoo

Prof. Bediako kwame Daniel

Prof. Josuah Alabi

Prophet Gideon Danso

Rebecca Akufo Addo

Rev Joyce Aryee

Rev Owusu Ansah

Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Rev. Father Cambell

Rev. Nana Yaw sarfoh

Reverend Steve Atta Kofi Mensah

Richard Yinkah

Sam Ato Gaisie

Samira Bawumia

Sammi Awuku

Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu

Slyvester Mensah

Togbe Afede XIV

Tony Oteng Gyasi

Ursula Owusu

Yvonne Nelson