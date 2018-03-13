Becca Puts Up Sterling Performance At Commonwealth Day Event

Award-winning singer and philanthropist Becca wowed dignitaries and distinguished guests with a sumptuous performance to mark the Commonwealth Day celebrations in Ghana.

Backed by a pianist on a grand piano at the British Council, Becca delivered a silky- laden performance of Ghana’s national anthem to continuous applause from the dignitaries and guests who included the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Iain Walker; Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, and the Head of the Commonwealth Office for the Africa region, Mr. John Apea.

Other high-profile guests who attended the event were Mr. Sam Okudzeto, Member of the Council of State; Justice VCRAC Crabbe, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana; Andrew Barnes, Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Vice-President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Christian Council; Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, former Minister of Education in Ghana, and Ms. Mina Mensah Head of the Africa Office of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

The British council auditorium was filled to capacity with guests and students, some of whom were presented with certificates in recognition of excellence in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition Essay competition.

Students from the Ghana International School, simulated a very engaging Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where a resolution banning the use of plastics was discussed.

This year, the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting will be held in London. Under the theme ‘Toward a Common Future’, 53 independent Heads of Government will meet to address key global challenges and agree on how to work together for the welfare and common good of its 2.4 billion citizens.