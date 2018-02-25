Kwesi Slay Drops Aben EP

Here comes yet another young ambitious youth from the slums of Ashaiman with a lot to serve its people and the world. Determined to impact hard, smart working ethics and discipline in his people - BERNARD KWESI APPIAH, widely known as KWESI SLAY.

Starting his music career in 2012 and rapidly went onto drop his first single 3Y3 NORMAL which featured YAA PONO in 2015 which moved emotions nationwide, realising the impact it made decided to serve the world with educational and inspirational music.

Subsequently in 2017 he decided to tell the story of the ghetto youth with a street anthem featuring SARIKI on the single 'StreetWays' which came with a music video directed by BRA SHIZZLE. Amazing as it sounds, every show in Ashaiman and other communities around felt the impact of his song thus pulling crowd after every single performance.

Kwesi Slay has supported and mounted on several major stages across the countries such as Stonebwoy's Ashaiman to the World Concert,Central University, Bless Up Family Hangout all with only two bangers under his belt.

NOW IN 2018 ...Bessa Music Presents: 'Aben' An Extended Playlist which features Wanlov the Kubolor, Kojo Kue & Cabum.

Aben EP:

https://soundcloud.com/user-116308344/sets/aben-ep

Artiste: Kwesi Slay

