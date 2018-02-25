St. Chika – You Are Great

LYRICS

CHORUS

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

VERSE 1

You died for me my Lord and Saviour Christ that I'll be great

You shed your blood on mount of Calvary that I'll be saved

And anytime I call upon your name you never fail

So ama praise your holy name till the end of time

Praising my God for what he has done, be loving and giving him all

Walking in faith, walking in grace, I'll be walking in love

Praise your name, every morning I'll bless your name

Creator of the world, the mighty one, I'll praise your name

I'll be loving my God, I'll be praising my Jesus

I'll be making him proud, I'll be lifting him higher

I'll be telling my friends how I be loving my Jesus

I'll be reading the bible just to know my Jesus better

Praising my God for what he has done, be loving and giving him all

Walking in faith, walking in grace, I'll be walking in love

Praise your name, every morning I'll bless your name

Creator of the world, the mighty one, I'll praise your name

CHORUS

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

VERSE 2

Pray and trust in you, yes Lord, I'm a believer

When I'm in need, I know you'll deliver

The devil hear your name, of course, him go dey shiver

Forever in your grace, you Lord will make me bigger

My God is better than any God you've heard about

He can do many things, him dey walk on top water

He dey heal people wey sick, he dey even raise the dead

He dey do like magician, I say my God he sabi pass

I'll be loving my God, I'll be praising my Jesus

I'll be making him proud, I'll be lifting him higher

I'll be telling my friends how I be loving my Jesus

I'll be reading the bible just to know my Jesus better

My God is better than any God you've heard about

He can do many things, him dey walk on top water

He dey heal people wey sick, he dey even raise the dead

He dey do like magician, I say my God he sabi pass

CHORUS

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)

You are great

You are great, God

You are great, Lord

There is none like you (like you)