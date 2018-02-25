St. Chika – You Are Great

CHORUS You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you) You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you)
VERSE 1 You died for me my Lord and Saviour Christ that I'll be great You shed your blood on mount of Calvary that I'll be saved And anytime I call upon your name you never fail So ama praise your holy name till the end of time Praising my God for what he has done, be loving and giving him all Walking in faith, walking in grace, I'll be walking in love Praise your name, every morning I'll bless your name Creator of the world, the mighty one, I'll praise your name I'll be loving my God, I'll be praising my Jesus I'll be making him proud, I'll be lifting him higher I'll be telling my friends how I be loving my Jesus I'll be reading the bible just to know my Jesus better Praising my God for what he has done, be loving and giving him all Walking in faith, walking in grace, I'll be walking in love Praise your name, every morning I'll bless your name Creator of the world, the mighty one, I'll praise your name
CHORUS You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you) You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you)
VERSE 2 Pray and trust in you, yes Lord, I'm a believer When I'm in need, I know you'll deliver The devil hear your name, of course, him go dey shiver Forever in your grace, you Lord will make me bigger My God is better than any God you've heard about He can do many things, him dey walk on top water He dey heal people wey sick, he dey even raise the dead He dey do like magician, I say my God he sabi pass I'll be loving my God, I'll be praising my Jesus I'll be making him proud, I'll be lifting him higher I'll be telling my friends how I be loving my Jesus I'll be reading the bible just to know my Jesus better My God is better than any God you've heard about He can do many things, him dey walk on top water He dey heal people wey sick, he dey even raise the dead He dey do like magician, I say my God he sabi pass
CHORUS You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you) You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you)
You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you) You are great You are great, God You are great, Lord There is none like you (like you)
St. Chika – You Are Great
