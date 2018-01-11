Kawute deserve the crown 'new artists of the year' - VGMA

Kawute Soldier Northern Dancehall King

As we approach the main event of the Vodafone Ghana music awards, I deem it necessary to talk about the artiste who deserves the Best New Artists of the Year.

Many potent names have surfaced as the prospective winners of the prestigious award with names like "Maccassio, Kurl Songz, Kelvyn bwoy, Ara B, BigBen and many more.

But for a Ghanaian artiste especially those in the three northern part of Ghana to sit down, analyze the preference of the people in the southern part of the country, predict the content that would make an instant hit, make classic music, release and promote it to the limit, is one of the difficult challenges facing artistes in the three northern region. But trust me, Kawute is doing marvelously well in the upper west and Ghana as a whole.

Who is Kawute? Kawute Soldier started active music in the year 2012; combining both reggae and dancehall, alongside indigenous Afropop music, making his brand uniquely versatile.

He has recorded a series of seasonal music tracks and several music singles, music videos and currently, working on a lot more under the pipeline. He was crowned the reggae/dancehall artist of the year, in the Upper West Music Awards in 2015.

Kawute is one who believes that the few awards to his credit so far, are as a result of his hard works, perseverance, and determination.

This year, Kawute Soldier stands out to be the ultimate best new artiste for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards due to his efforts under the year in review. The criteria for the new artiste of the Year states; “The New Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most promising and talented emerging artiste (s). The award goes to a relatively new artiste(s) who released a SINGLE/ALBUM that FIRST shot the artiste(s) into the limelight during the year under review.

Talking of shows he played, I will like to give you a gist of the shows. One of Kawute's biggest show was the “Kawute Street Concert ” which was a live band show held in Wa Avonin Cinema, his recent album launch "EP Album Launch" held on the 26th of December 2017 which pulled over 20,000 music lovers.

Kawute has built a bigger and better fan base in 2017 and was warmly received and cheered on all the musical platforms he mounted especially with his energetic stagecraft.

Kawute’s presence and relevance has given him the opportunity to be booked to perform in big time shows like, Accra Newtown shell street carnival, Iwan's Album Launch, Fancy Gadam all white peace concert, Shatta beach resorts, rush energy drink street carnival and many more,

Due to that he has gain numerous stage performances with big time artistes in the country, the likes of Fancy Gadam, Yaa Pono, Luther, Ras Kukuu, Opanka, Rudebwoy Ranking, Tinny, Iwan, SKY, Ataaka, Don Sigli, Abu Saddiq and many more.

Yeah, we understand the likes of kurl Songz, Maccassio and many others are doing marvelously well but comparing them to Kawute, he will surely come out as the ultimate best new artists of the year.

Most entertainment reviewers tipped Maccassio as the well deserved new artists of the year but on the side of kawute he considered it as a myth. However he said, "fans of maccasio are saying maccasio can win the new artist of the year. But I kawute don't think he can win the new artist of the year. we are all waiting for the nominations so as at now we can't say anyone has won the new artist of the year, but kawute soldier too we dey and I believe I can win the new artist of the year"...

We have the likes of Kurl songs in the same race, although he did a great job in the year of review and it is no wonder his name is circulating around as a potential winner of the award but in my view, "his works are not enough to win him the crown". I Kawute deserves the new artiste of the year.