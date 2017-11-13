Highlife Musician, Paa Kwasi’s Father To Be Buried On Friday

Paa Kwesi

Ghanaian self-acclaimed high-life king and former member of Dobble fame Paa Kwasi’s father will be laid to rest on November 17, 2017 at 6:00am – 12:00Noon local time.

Paa Kwesi’s father, Mr. Patrick Kojo Boah Ayeh, aka Uncle Pat passed away at the age of 72 at his residence following a brief illness some few weeks ago.

The burial arrangement was announced by the family of the late Mr. Patrick Kojo Boah Ayeh.

His body will be laid in state on Thursday 16thand be bury on Friday 17th at Bogoso in the Western Region.

In an interview, Paa Kwasi couldn’t control his tears as he spoke of how his late father made a huge impact on all his children.

“He was an intelligent and hardworking old man,” he said.

The family of the late Uncle Pat therefore invites all friends and sympathizers to the burial ceremony.