Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Meet The Finalists For Miss Africa Great Britain 2017
Meet the finalists for the 7th Annual Miss Africa Great Britain pageant taking place on the 14th of October 2017 at the Royal Regency Hall in London. 26 girls will compete to be crowned the new queen and ambassador for the Queens 4 A Reason Charity.
The Finalists are from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, DR of Congo, Somaliland, Cameroon, Eritrea, Somalia, Togo, Guinea, Senegal, and Lesotho.
Founded in 2011, the award winning pageant is highly competitive and seeks to bring out the leadership qualities in women. The winner becomes a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa, charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her pageant platform.
According to founder Dele Onabowu, the line up of finalists this year is diverse and very competitive.
This year, all 26 finalists are fundraising for the Grip of Salvation Orphanage in Ilesa , Nigeria. The Orphanage with over 70 residents is run by Deaconess Felicia Odeyemi and her husband in their home. They do not receive any Government aid.
