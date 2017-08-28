modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
Meet The Finalists For Miss Africa Great Britain 2017

Miss Africa GB
1 hour ago

Meet the finalists for the 7th Annual Miss Africa Great Britain pageant taking place on the 14th of October 2017 at the Royal Regency Hall in London. 26 girls will compete to be crowned the new queen and ambassador for the Queens 4 A Reason Charity.

The Finalists are from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, DR of Congo, Somaliland, Cameroon, Eritrea, Somalia, Togo, Guinea, Senegal, and Lesotho.

Founded in 2011, the award winning pageant is highly competitive and seeks to bring out the leadership qualities in women. The winner becomes a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa, charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her pageant platform.

According to founder Dele Onabowu, the line up of finalists this year is diverse and very competitive.

This year, all 26 finalists are fundraising for the Grip of Salvation Orphanage in Ilesa , Nigeria. The Orphanage with over 70 residents is run by Deaconess Felicia Odeyemi and her husband in their home. They do not receive any Government aid.

Yazmin-togo Anta-senegal
Abigail-ghana Ayan-somaliland
Bella-cameroon Delight-nigeria
Djene-guinea Dolly-nigeria
Ebele-nigeria Fatou-senegal
Jamilah-cameroon Jessica-ghana
Joyce-nigeria Julie-kenya
Kisu-ghana Larissa-cameroon
Levon-nigeria Lovenda-nigeria
Marion-nigeria Merry-eritrea
Naimo-somalia Mookho-lesotho
Naomi-congo Oluchi-nigeria
Tatiana-cameroon Tolani-nigeria

