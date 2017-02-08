Okyeame Kwame Sings For Van Vicker’s Wife, Adjoa Van Vicker, At A Surprise Birthday Party

Actor, Van Vicker, threw a surprise birthday party for his wife, Adjoa van Vicker, who turned 40 this year – and that saw Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame, perform his melody ‘Small Small’ track for her.

Adjoa van Vicker and her friends were awe struck – as they least expected that. They all praised and danced with joy written all over their faces – as they sung along with Okyeame.

In an exclusive interview GhanaCreativeArts.Com, Van said he intentionally decided not to organize the party on the very day his wife celebrated her birthday because she might have figured it out – thereby taking the steam out of the surprise package.

“I decided to do the surprise birthday party for her weeks after the birth date because I didn’t want her to know of it” the lover boy told Ghanacreativearts.com editor Nii Attractive (Mustapha Inusah)

Why Okyeame Kwame and not any other artist? Van disclosed that Okyeame Kwame is one of his wife’s favorite musician and that he knew that “getting Okyeame Kwame for her on her birthday will surely make her day more memorable.”

Before this surprise, Van had earlier written a long note to express how he really loves and cherishes Adjoa.

You may read the full post below:

“I look forward to Jan 24th every year for the past 22years. It’s a special day in my life, the birthday of my soul mate. Today you turn 40. Today your life ‘begins’ and I am glad to be a part of it, still. There are times we disagree on issues but you just know how to get your way; that’s your negotiating quality.

How you manage home, kids, work and my baggage is the super mom quality you possess. You have made some mistakes and a load of good decisions; your analytical quality. It seems you just get better every year hahaha and tougher.

You have grown from that teenager to this beautiful and amazing woman.

At 40 today, I want you to know how much the kids and I count on you, for real. You just MAKE IT HAPPEN IN OUR LIVES. We pray the good Lord keeps you around for an even longer period. @40 comes with its own female challenges…but who cares. Ok let me rephrase that cos I know you care, lol. @40 comes with its own female challenges but we (I) love you all the same.

Baby, I don’t mind going through all the boxing drills, the squats, etc. just remember if they all fail I will still be by your side. Loving you is way beyond what I see. Our 3 beautiful kids remind me everyday. We love all of you and look forward to spending more years ahead. You bring joy to us all.

You are the BEST lady, wife, mother, friend in the whole wide World. Happy birthday baby and God continue to Bless you.”





