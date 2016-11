Zylofon Media To Host Ghana Movie Awards 2016 Nominees Party + Final Butch Of Nominees 

This year's Ghana Movie Awards nominees party is scheduled to take place tomorrow Saturday November 26.

Organizers have announced that the cocktail party will happen at the head office of lead sponsor of this year's event , Zylofon Media located at East Legon opposite Menvick Hotel in Accra.

The strictly by invitation cocktail party which is a prelude to the main event and is expected to bring together all nominees, the media and invited special guests to party and interact about the way forward for the Ghana movie industry.

The main event is scheduled to take place at the plush Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Sunday December 4, 2016.

Meanwhile, organizers have released final batch of nominees for the Television series categories.

See full list below:

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

FUNNY FACE - COW AND CHICKEN (UTV) MIKEY OSEI BERKO - GUY GUY (TV3) KWAME DZOKOTO - EFIEWURA (TV3) KOFI ADJORLOLO - OFFICE PALAVA (VIASAT 1) TOOSWEET ANNAN - THE IDIOT AND I (VIASAT 1)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

BABIE DAPAAH - COW AND CHICKEN (UTV) NIKKI SAMONAS - GUY GUY (TV3) GLORIA SARFO - EFIEWURA (TV3) LINDA ALLOTEY - PAY DAY (UTV) AFIA SCHWARZENGGER - AFIA SCHWARZENGGER (VASAT 1)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

BISMARK NII ODOI - COW AND CHICKEN RICHARD ASANTE (KALYBOS) -GUY GUY AGYA ASARE - EFIEWURA NII ADJETEFIO - MASTER AND THE THREE IDIOTS HOGAN GABRIEL - GUY GUY

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

HELEN ASANTE - GUY GUY GRACE OMABOE (MAAME DOKONO) - GUY GUY LISBETH GYANWAAH - PAY DAY AMA ABDORTZ - MASTER AND THE 3 MAITS AKYLA LIVERPOOL - THE IDIOT AND I

BEST COMEDY SERIES

GUY GUY - TV3 COW AND CHICKEN - UTV OFFICE PALAVA - VIASAT 1 EFIEWURA - TV3 JAMESTOWN FISHERMAN - VIASAT 1

FOREIGN TV SERIES (FOR TV STATIONS)

SIMPLE MARIA - UTV ABYSS OF PASSION - TV3 KUMKUM BAGYA - ADOM TV STRANGE LOVE - JOY PRIME QUEEN OF HEART - VASAT 1

BEST WRITING TV SERIES

SHIRLEY FRIMPONG MANASO - SHAMPAIGN GUY GUY - RAS BOATENG AN AFRICAN CITY - NICOLE AMARTEFIO IVAN QUASHIGAH - YOLO HEELS AND SNEEKERS - RICHIE WRITER

BEST DIRECTING TV SERIES

SHAMPAIGN - SHIRLEY FRIMPONG MANSO YOLO - IVAN QUASHIGAH GUY GUY - KOFI ASAMOAH COW AND CHICKEN - SAMMY FISION HEELS AND SNEAKERS - MAXWELL AMUNI

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

BLOSSOM CHUKWUJEK - SHAMPAIGN JOHN PEASSAH (DROGBA) -YOLO LDESMOND DANSO-SAKYI - YOLO FRITZ JOHNSON - HEELS AND SNEAKERS DEYEMI OKANKWON - AN AFRICAN CITY

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

MAHALIA BAMFORD - HEELS AND SNEAKERS OBENIWAA - COCO BROWN MAKAFUI FELA - YOLO LYNN BENTIL - SHAMPAIGN MAAME YAA BOAFO - AN AFRICAN CITY

BEST DRAMA SERIES

HEELS AND SNEAKERS SHAMPAIGN YOLO AN AFRICAN CITY COCO BROWN

BEST ACTOR DRAMA SERIES

JESY ELAGEHA - HEELS AND SNEAKERS J.O.T AGYEMAN - SHAMPAIGN AARON ADATSI - YOLO MAWULI GAVA - AN AFRICAN CITY KWEKU ELIOT - COCO BROWN

BEST ACTRESS DRAMA SERIES

JOSELYN DUMAS - SHAMPAIGN

MARIE HUMBERT - AN AFRICAN CITY ANDREA OWUSU - HEELS AND SNEAKERS QUEENSTAR ANAAFI - YOLO AHUOFE PATRICIA - COCO BROWN

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR TV SERIES