02.03.2020 Athletics

Akwasi Frimpong Wins First Race

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong made history for Ghana by winning his first international skeleton race during the 2020 USA Western Regionals in Park City, Utah.

“This win is for anyone that was ever told that their dreams are unattainable. Thank you to all my sponsors” he said after the victory.

Akawsi Frimpong has many targets and he hopes to achieve his dreams.

He has been honoured by several organisations and those motivations inspire him to do more greater things.
