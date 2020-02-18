Shakul Samed Dream Of Winning Olympic Medal

SWAG amateur boxer of the year, Shakul Samed says he already sees himself as an Olympian because he has turned his mind and God will answer his prayers.

According to the Olympic Games hopeful who has been ranked 25th in the 81kg by the IOC Boxing Task Force and would be seeded, many things have happened to him in a flash and at times he can not believe, but they are real, like getting the only medal in boxing at the African Games at Morocco and being nominated as Boxer of the year.

He expressed that being rated by the IOC Task Force has given him the motivation to push harder to realize his dream.

The junior brother of the Samir boxing brothers said his family is also one of the reasons why he is moving up because everyone is concerned about his achievement.

“My dad, mum and brothers are all fans of boxing and they are my inspiration, as well as my coach, Dr. Ofori Asare,” he hinted.

“We want to make history and we are set for it” he added.

“I am the champion from home Ghana, am in a good shape and ready to go. Am ever prepared for this tournament and ready to qualify Ghana to the Olympics. I see myself as an Olympian” Shakul Samed said.

He urged his fans to keep supporting him Dobia family.