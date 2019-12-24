JUST IN: Full List Of Approved Coaches For 2019/2020 GPL Season

Ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the Club Licensing Board formed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the list of approved coaches of the various 18 clubs.

The body is enforcing the rules of the Club Licensing and has in the past month insisted on all the top-flight clubs to ensure they are in the hands of coaches that have CAF License A certificates.

After reviewing a list of coaches and the technical teams submitted by all the clubs, the Club Licensing Board has approved head coaches of 12 out of 18 clubs. Some of such clubs include Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Great Olympics, and Dreams FC.

Clubs whose coaching situation is to be sorted out in the next couple of days before the commencement of the league are Ashanti Gold, Ebusua Dwarfs, Karela United, Aduana Stars, and WAFA.

Find the approved list of coaches below.