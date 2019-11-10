Anas #12 Exposé Is Full Of Lies, Says Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has labelled Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number 12” documentary as a “piece of trash” and a complete “pack of lies.”

He said the documentary was put together to humiliate him and disgrace “anybody” associated with the former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“That documentary put together is thrash. It is a complete pack of lies put together by Anas just to disgrace me and humiliate me," he told Ghanaweb.

"Why, because, I think it is a calculated plan to get Kwesi Nyantakyi but also anybody who has got the potential of speaking for him to be targeted,” he said.

Number 12 investigated football corruption in Ghana and implicated a number of Ghanaian referees, including foreign referees.

The documentary also implicated the then GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and other football officials, leading to the suspension of football activities in Ghana.

The world football governing body, FIFA, stepped in, by installing a Normalisation Committee.

The committee has since completed its work and the FA has a new boss in the person of Kurt Okraku.