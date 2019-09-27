Junior Manuel Agogo Funeral In Pictures

On Friday 20th September 2019, Ghanaian international footballer Manuel Agogo Junior was laid to rest.

A burial service was held at St. Mark's Church, in London, followed by a private burial.

Agogo died in England on August 22 aged 40 after a period of illness and the news was received with sadness in Ghana and the world over.

A funeral was organised by the family and afterwards, a cremation was done in a private ceremony.

A delegation from the Ghana government led by the deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto, was at the funeral to mourn with the family.

In addition, some members of the GFA Normalisation Committee namely Naa Odofoley Nortey and Samuel Osei Kuffour, were there at the funeral.

Former Black Stars defender, Tony Baffoe, was also at the funeral.

Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009 and he scored 12 times in the 27 matches he played for the team.

He also played for clubs in England, Scotland, United States, Egypt and Cyprus.