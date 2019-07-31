Amos Frimpong Pays Tribute To Former Side Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, says his best moment during his spell with the club was in the 2013/2014 season when the club won the Ghana Premier League and the Football Association (FA) Cup.

The defender told Graphic Sports in an interview prior to his departure to Guinea, where he has signed a two-year deal with Kaloum Stars, that winning the local double was one moment he relished most.

“There were so many happy moments but the best of all was when we won the double in the 2013-2014 season. That year was a special one for me and the team. During that season I scored eight goals for the club and the goals were important because they won games for us,” he noted.

The Black Stars player who joined Kotoko in 2011 from Division One side, Brong Ahafo (BA) United, also underlined the challenges he went through before becoming a top player in the team

“My first season with Kotoko (2011-2012) was a difficult one because the players I met there were very good, especially those who were playing in my position. The likes of Yaw Frimpong and Mohammed Sabato made it challenging for me to break into the team. However, it made me a better player because it demanded I worked hard,” he added.

Frimpong had an illustrious eight-year spell with Kotoko during which he chalked up many successes including winning three Ghana Premier League cups, two MTN FA titles and three Super Cups. He was part of Kotoko’s team which made four Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League appearances in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017.

“Playing for Kotoko has been a blessing to me and my family. I have achieved so much with the club. The fans have particularly been helpful to me in my football career,” he acknowledged.

The 27-year-old versatile player became captain of the Porcupine Warriors in 2015 due to his dedication and hard work and won the hearts of the Kotoko faithful during his stay in Kumasi.

Frimpong was also an integral part of the Kotoko side which participated in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup and progressed to the group stage for the first time in nine years.

Frimpong made 10 appearances for the club during that competition.