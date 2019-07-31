Fiorentina Confirms KP Boateng Signing [PHOTOS]

Kevin Prince Boateng has completed his move to Fiorentina on a two-year deal from US Sassuolo.

Boateng, 32, penned down a two-year deal with the La Viola after completing his mandatory medicals on Wednesday morning.

The Ghanaian forward joined Sassuolo on a two-year deal from Frankfurt before the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season.

Boateng was loaned to FC Barcelona for the rest of the season in January with an option to make the deal.

However, he failed to perform up to expectation and was shipped back to Sassuolo at the end of the La Liga season.

The Berlin-born forward will have the chance to relaunch his qualities on the pitch after completing his move to Fiorentina.

According to reports, Fiorentina paid €1m for the services of Prince Boateng ahead of the new campaign.

The former AC Milan and Schalke midfielder has joined the Viola following a torrid six-month loan spell at Barcelona.

Vincenzo Montella's side will begin their 2019/20 season against Napoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

