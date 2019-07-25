Ashgold Post 1-0 Victory Over Rahimo FC In Pre-Season Friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Obuasi Ashanti Gold posted a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon as they intensified preparations ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Obuasi based side enjoyed a good campaign in the recently held Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition. At the end of the competition, the Miners emerged as champions of the tier 2 to secure a spot in the upcoming edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In a bid to adequately prepare for the continental assignment, the team engaged Rahimo FC who has also qualified to the CAF Champions League in an international friendly match.

At the end of the day, the Miners emerged as 1-0 winners courtesy a first-half striker from Mark Agyekum with new manager Ricardo da Rocha standing at the dugout for the first time since taking charge of the team.

New signings Kwadwo Amoako and David Abagna Sandan started the match for Ashgold whiles Marco Aurelio Silva, Benjamin Eshun, Razak Simpson, Stephen Owusu, and Evans Obeng came on in the second half.

The team continues training today and will play a couple of friendly matches before they face Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.