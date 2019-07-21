Three Ghanaian Swimmers At 2019 World Swimming Championship

The 2019 World Swimming Championship is going on in Gwangju, and Ghana is represented by three swimmers, namely Abeiku Jackson, USA based Jason and young female rising star Kaya Forson.

They start their Swimming events from Sunday 21/07/2019 at 10:00am Korean time

TEAM GHANA SCHEDULE;

Event 1; Heat 1

Kaya Forson will swim in 200metre IM Women

Event 4; Heat 6

Abeku G. Jackson Swim 50metres butterfly Men

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Theo Edzie said the Ghaianan swimmers are determined to do their best at the Gwangju competition and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He announced that Mr Forson, a swimming enthusiast has donated massaging equipment to the association, and they are very grateful.