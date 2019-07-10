Kojo Yankah Entreats Kwesi Appiah To Resign Following Ghana’s AFCON Exit

Former Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Kojo Yankah has entreated Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah to resign from his post following Ghana’s elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana got knocked out of the continental showpiece last week after losing 5-4 to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the round of 16 stage. The two teams faced off at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday night in a pulsating encounter as they battled for a place in the quarter-finals.

At the end of it all though, it was the North African side that reigned supreme to progress ahead of the West African country.

Following the shocking exit from the tournament, Coach Kwesi Appiah and has charges have come under heavy criticism from Ghanaians who believe the team has let the country down.

Speaking to Happy FM on the back of the team exit from the tournament, Mr. Kojo Yankah indicated that he will advise the gaffer to resign. According to him, though James Kwesi Appiah is competent for the job, the people around him have not been giving him the needed assistance.

“People are not helping coach Kwesi Appiah because, those around are not the people to help Ghana football move forward so even if he selects the best players, he will continue to face this disgrace. I will advise him to leave the job,” Kojo Yankah told Happy FM.

Ghana now has to wait until the next two years to try and end what will be a 39-year long wait to win the AFCON title.