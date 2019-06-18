Dreams Fc Appoints Winfred Dormon As Substantive Manager

Dawu based Dreams Fc has confirmed the appointment of Winfred Dormon as the substantive head coach for the club.

The manager, who has worked with the club as an assistant coach in the past has been a caretaker boss for the side in the past month since they parted ways with Juha Pasoja mid-way through the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Winfred Dormon despite leading the side to better their position on the Premier B table, could not qualify them to the semi-finals as they crushed out. He holds a CAF License B badge and boasts of an incredible coaching path which Dreams Fc believes can help the club reach the next level.

The former U-17 star also assisted CK Akonnor for three years prior to the team’s debut qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Having been appointed as the new manager for the ‘Still Believe Lads’, he has been tasked with scouting and building a refreshing squad for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

His experience after working under top coaches such as Abdul Karim Zito, CK Akonnor and Henry Wellington will come in handy as he starts a new chapter in his career.